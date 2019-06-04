World leaders to discuss climate change at Our Ocean Wealth conference

Marine Institute CEO Peter Heffernan said, "The health of our oceans is critical to the health of our planet. Almost three quarters of the Earth's surface is covered by the oceans and it absorbs 30% of the carbon dioxide added to the atmosphere by human activity. Plastics in our oceans are affecting over 700 species from plankton to whales, and climate change is impacting the world's oceans in terms of acidity and global warming. We must act as a collective."

"Tackling these global challenges will also present many opportunities for innovative developments in a circular blue economy. Along with the Dept. for Agriculture, Food and Marine and the Dept. of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Marine Institute is working with small island nations to prioritise our oceans' health and that will be the focus of the Our Ocean Wealth Summit 2019 in Cork."

Declan McDonald, PwC Partner, said, "Development of our ocean economy in a sustainable manner is a key theme that will be explored at the Summit. Responsible investment aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is of increasing significance to the global investment community and will be an important enabler to continue developing our marine resources. We, at PwC, are delighted to be supporting such an important and international event."

Moderated by Tara Shine, a climate justice activist and advisor, the Our Ocean Wealth Summit will continue on Monday 10 June with an impressive line-up of experts, leaders and speakers on sustainability for the oceans.

The Summit programme will reflect also the in-depth collaboration between relevant agencies, including Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland, IDA, Tourism Ireland, Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI) and the Marine Institute, and the diverse programme reflects a strong cross-governmental approach, spearheaded this year by the Department of Agriculture Food and Marine and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

